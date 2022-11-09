The most beautiful race in the world is coming to the UAE for the first time bringing together 100 of the most unique classic cars. For the organisers of the 1000 Miglia- or popularly known as ‘Mille Miglia’- it will be the largest event outside its home country of Italy.

First established in 1927 in Italy, the race has since become iconic for all car lovers. Here in the UAE, the racecourse will traverse iconic locations including Jebel Jais, Downtown Dubai and Emirates Palace of Abu Dhabi.

To be held from December 4th to 8th, as an extension of the celebration of the UAE's National Day, which is marked on December 2, the event will see cars race across 1600km across the seven emirates of the country.

At an announcement ceremony held in Dubai, Alberto Piantoni, the CEO of 1000 Miglia said that he was excited to bring the event to the country. “For the first time in these territories, it will be possible to see the parade of cars that have too often remained closed in museums and in the garages of private collections,” he said.

“It will be a 360-degree driving experience that car racers in the UAE would have never experienced before.”

“This is history in the making,” said Gaurav Dhar, CEO Marshal Fintech Partners, a part of the organizing committee. “This is just the beginning, and I am sure that so many opportunities will come out of this event.”

The race will see a driver and a co-pilot racing against other classic cars in three categories. The timekeepers and timekeeping equipment will be shipped in from Italy to ensure precision. “Do not underestimate the race’s ability to test you to the limits,” prospective racers were warned by Gaurav Dhar, who has participated in the event in Italy.

Participating Vehicles

The Mille Miglia will bring together some of the rarest cars in the world. According to Colonel Abdulla Al Hurr Al Suwaidi from the Ministry of Interior, some iconic cars from the UAE police force will also be competing in the race.

Here is a list of some of the vehicles that will participate in the event:

All the supercars will be on display for the public on the opening day of December 4th at the Dubai Creek Golf Club.

