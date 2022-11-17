The highlight of the UAE National Day celebrations is an epic official show the country puts up every year. Last year, Dubai’s Hatta glowed with 3D projections, light displays, and drone fireworks as the mountain enclave put on a show to remember.

This year, the show at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) will showcase “moving vignettes across generations and fields through breathtaking performances, unique technologies, and projections”, according to an official. The storytelling will take inspiration from “our rich culture and present-day ambitions”, said Mariam Almeraikhi from the communication team of the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day celebrations.

“The show will offer a glimpse into a bright future that brings together everyone who calls the UAE home,” she told Khaleej Times in an interview. “The 51st UAE National Day official ceremony will take us on a generational journey of the UAE's inspiring pioneers as we embark on our collective future towards 2071.”

The show will run from December 3 to 11. “The celebrations over nine days (will) allow more people to attend the show. People can also watch the broadcast live on December 2 on our official website and on all local television channels.”

Ticket prices

There are several ticketing options to “suit various budgets:”

South west, east stands: Dh200

North west, east stands with Majlis experience: Dh300

Children under the age of 3 may attend for free if they sit on a parent's lap. Attendees would require a Green Pass on the AlHosn application.

“Preparations for the 51st UAE National Day official celebration are led by the creative and diverse team behind last year's historic UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations. More information about the creative team and upcoming performances will be announced in the coming days,” Almeraikhi added.