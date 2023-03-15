PHOTO
UAE: Global Village announces new Ramadan timings
The tourist hot spot has also announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month
March 15, 2023
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.