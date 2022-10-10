Cebu Pacific, a Philippine airline, has announced a special seat sale and more flight frequencies to Dubai.

The low cost carrier is offering a special sale for the Dubai – Manila route. With the base fare as low as Dh399, passengers can avail this offer from October 1 to 16. This will be applicable for a travel period from November 1, 2022 till March 31, 2023.

The airline has also announced that it will add more flights to the route from October 30. Cebu Pacific will operate twice daily between Manila and Dubai.

“We are happy to support the Filipino community in Dubai, by making travel more affordable and accessible as we celebrate our ninth year of service. Dubai is special to us because it is home to the largest population of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates. We will always support our fellow Filipinos in their dreams and hopes of having better lives for their families and loved ones,” said Carmina Romero, Corporate Communications Director at CEB.

CEB celebrated the milestone with a 'Homecoming' community event hosted by celebrity blogger and digital influencer Kyle "Kulas" Jennerman of Becoming Filipino at Rove City Centre.

Nine Cebu Pacific round-trip tickets to Manila were raffled off at the homecoming event. In addition, CEB 'Homecoming' hotel partner, Rove Hotels, raffled off hotel vouchers to the guests.

From the maiden flight in October 2013 to September 2022, CEB has flown over 1.6 million passengers between Manila and Dubai.

