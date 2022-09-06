Popular beach club Soul Beach has announced the next edition of its Ibiza Global Radio UAE Beach Festival at JA The Resort. The popular event will take place on Saturday, October 1, followed by other Ibiza Global Radio festivals from now until the end of the year.

Visitors can groove to the hottest tunes at the beach party, with sets from Armonica, Fleur Shore, Neverdogs, Stacey Pullen and Themba. The world-renowned artists will bring an eclectic mix of deep, afro, electronic and tech house which will guarantee to attract music enthusiasts far and wide for an incredible weekend of sun, sea, and good vibes from day to night.

Several Ibiza Global Radio UAE resident DJs, including former Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE resident DJs, Jixo and Danz, producer and Grammy-nominated artist Clint Maximus, and Dubai DJ and radio presenter Jon Besant, will also play their sets during the event.

Tickets to the festival start from Dh195, available to purchase from Platinum List. Visitors can also avail a special 20 per cent off the best available rates on rooms at JA Lake View Hotel. The beach festival begins at 12pm and will run until 1am.

