It’s time for some family fun at Al Maryah Island located at the heart of the city of Abu Dhabi. The world-class island, one-stop destination for lifestyle, entertainment, shopping, and dining, is hosting numerous events for families to enjoy this summer.

Creative activities for children

For the first time, ‘Paw Patrol’ with the Adventure Bay team of Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye and Ryder are at The Galleria Al Maryah Island with daily shows till July 31. Families can enjoy the Big Show Rescue on stage at 4pm, 6pm and 8.30pm and have their photos taken with PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall afterwards.

Parents said their children had an amazing time after the opening day show on Friday.

“It’s a great opportunity to see a show like this. We need more of this. My daughter is so happy and excited. Thank you to those who organised this for us,” said Imane, a mother of a four-year-old girl.

“It’s great for kids here. It’s such an enjoyable show. We come here often and it’s fantastic to see events like these for kids, especially during the summer holidays. After the show we’re going to the Paw Patrol activity zone,” Rechell, a mother of a five-year-old girl, said.

There is the Adventure Bay activity area on level 3 from 1pm to 10 daily for children to learn about rescue missions, teamwork, recycling and more.

Children are in for a treat this month and August as they can munch on delicious food at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for free if order is placed on an adult meal. This special offer is at Loca, Eat Greek, Asha’s, La Brioche, and more. There are summer camps for children aged 4 to 15 years to try challenging physical activities like gymnastics at Fit4Fun and discover the worlds of music, drama, science and even gardening at Caboodle.

Teen entertainment all summer long

Teenagers can enjoy some of the best recreational sports activities at Active dome located on the north side of Al Maryah Island. They can shoot some hoops, practice tennis serves, score a goal or simply challenge their friends to some healthy competition. At The Galleria Al Maryah Island, teens can try the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience, head to Xtreme Zone for bowling, trampoline park, arcade games and more

“The Galleria has something for my brothers, sisters and their kids to enjoy. Places like Zero Latency and Xtreme Zone are super fun, and we always have a great meal together afterwards,” Yousef Al Hammadi, a 29-year-old citizen, said.

Dining options for family

Nothing brings family together like food. There are some exciting food packages available on the island.

The Crust restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel has Friday family brunch experience or indulge in some of the best Chinese food in Abu Dhabi at Dai Pai Dong. Teens and children would love to stop by at the newly opened Five Guys restaurant for the biggest burger and fries.

Relax in five-star luxury

The Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi offers a refreshing summer experience. Purchase a day pass to enjoy a full day of family swims and chilled refreshments at the 25m outdoor pool.

There’s a staycation experience at a discounted rate at the Four Seasons Hotel. In which you can get a 20 per cent off on room rate by spending two or more nights.

Visit the Sense Spa at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Pearl Spa at the Four Seasons to immerse oneself in a truly peaceful environment.

Various movie experiences

Vox Cinemas is hosting a variety of family friendly experiences with activities such as face painting, games, arts and crafts. VOX Cinemas is home to the only full laser IMAX experience in Abu Dhabi.

“I really enjoy going to the Vox Cinema. The experience overall is so nice. I especially appreciate the food options available. It’s my new favourite place to watch any movie,” Maitha Al Ebri, a 28-year-old Emirati, said.

