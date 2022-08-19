Muscat - The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced the establishment of the first tourism festival in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, under the name “Al Jabal Al Akhdar Tourism Festival” during the period from 23 to 27 August 2022.

The ministry said: "The festival will include a number of entertainment and tourism activities aimed at highlighting the unique tourism components that characterise Al Jabal Al Akhdar and introducing different tourist experiences and adventures that the visitor can have, in addition to activating the promotional aspects and innovative initiatives to stimulate domestic tourism and attracting different segments of visitors."

The festival will include activities like mountain adventures for riders on horses in the Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar trails, a pomegranate harvest event and its importance to the local community, in addition to other activities of a recreational, cultural and social nature.

