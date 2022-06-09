Jeddah: The activities of the "Stan Lee Super Con 2022" exhibition were launched in Jeddah Superdome as part of the Jeddah season's events, in the presence of a number of international Hollywood superstars, and a large turnout on its first day from fans of international comic characters and visitors to the Jeddah season.

The exhibition is part of the international events of the Jeddah season 2022 and one of the three international exhibitions hosted by the season, as the activities will continue until next Saturday.

The "Stan Lee Super Con" event is exceptional and distinguished since it allowed visitors and those interested in meeting international comic characters to participate in Stan Lee's birthday celebration while dressed as the superheroes from the international films featured in the exhibition.

The event attracted a great number of fans of these world-famous figures, in addition to discussion meetings with celebrities and a display of costumes used in films, television shows, and musical performances.

The exhibition hosts (6) international exhibitions accompanying this event, some of which are being held for the first time in the world, such as the exclusive Cinema Watches Exhibition, which features 23 watches at an estimated cost of $3 million, and the Premiere Gallery, which gives fans an opportunity to view and read rare books.

Fans of superheroes and well-known characters from movies and television shows will be able to see the details of these characters in real life at the exhibition, which will also feature a variety of interactive experiences for people of all ages, as well as art shows and international musical performances.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hollywood star Michael Rooker, who is best known for his role as Yondu Yudonta in the film "Guardians of the Galaxy" as well as his appearances in the horror TV series "The Walking Dead" from AMC Studios. Other celebrities who attended the ceremony included Lauren Ridloff, who has participated in several series and films, including the movie "The Eternals," and Mehcad Brooks, one of the heroes of the series Supergirl.

The Viking series' heroes had a prominent presence at the Super Con exhibition, as well as Lucy Martin, one of the Viking series' heroes was there.

The superstar, Zach Levy, one of the heroes of the film "Shazam", attended the event, as did Katie Cassidy, who is famous for her role as Laurel Lance in the superhero series "Arrow", in addition to the actor Sam Jones, who starred in the American cartoon series "Flash".