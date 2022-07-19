SHARJAH - Star gazers, camping enthusiasts, leisure and adventure lovers, culture buffs, and families are all set for a memorable summer 2022 surprise as Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) unveils a wide range of unique world-class experiences at incredible value for residents and visitors in the emirate.

From exclusive discount packages, buy-one-get-one-free offers, cash prizes, and more, Shurooq has rolled out diverse activities and experiences at its destinations that give more reasons to have fun in the sun this year.

Commenting on the 2022 line-up of summer promotions, Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, Director of Operations and Tourism Development at Shurooq, said: "Shurooq’s commitment to providing quality leisure and learning experiences in a safe environment lies at the heart of our carefully curated summer offers, and gives residents and visitors more reasons to explore and enjoy the diverse attractions in the emirate. Sharjah has plenty to offer visitors in the form of attractive deals and offers across our portfolio to fuel interest in new experiences and enhance the emirate’s status as a must-visit destination any time of the year."

Khalid Al Qaseer, Director of Operations, said: "With an exciting array of unique leisure and recreational summer offers at our destinations, Shurooq enables residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy a variety of unparalleled experiences as it builds on the emirate’s status as a leading family-friendly destination in the region. The expansive range of offerings across Shurooq’s destinations this summer combines the best of leisure, entertainment, and education to offer a holistic experience to our growing community and holidaymakers."

Ladies can enjoy pianist performances, Zumba and Live DJ sessions every Tuesday during Ladies Day Season 2022 until September 13. Weekends, from Thursday to Sunday, feature exciting activities for kids, ping pong table, and foam sessions from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

This summer, enjoy the magnificent hidden gems of Sharjah with ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offers by City Sightseeing Sharjah and Sharjah Boats Tour. Soak in the panoramic views from the top of an open roof double-decker bus that gives you the freedom of ‘Hop-on Hop-off’ at your leisure or enjoy a relaxing Abra boat ride that takes you to popular attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island and Al Qasba through the serene Khalid Lagoon.

Until August 30, families can enjoy the attractions at Al Noor Island with discounted prices for entry tickets to the island and Butterfly House. Guests can also buy souvenirs or explore the natural world and gain insights into unique butterfly species with special rates on Junior Butterfly Keeper and "By the Bay" experiences.

A "Sunsational" summer camp, designed to provide both educational and adventurous experiences, is promising endless fun for children at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront.

While entertainment activities at Kids Fun House and hands-on workshops at Al Qasba, it is kayaking and other activities at Splash Park and the kids’ area that will welcome children at Al Majaz Waterfront. Golf carts will shuttle between the two destinations and discounted F&B choices will be on offer at both sites.

Under the theme, "Build it!", the annual Summer Camp at Maraya Art Centre will engage children aged 7 to 12 in a series of weekly workshops from July 25 - 30, including brick painting, Impressionist and Pointillist compositions, and craft activities involving balloon animals and pipe flowers.

The summer camp also features workshops on Impressionist and Pointillist compositions, one of them led by artist Zara Mahmood whose solo show is displayed at Maraya Art Centre. Moreover, the 6-day camp ends with a workshop on the brand new trend of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), digital artworks that children will be instructed to create, led by UAE-based curatorship Morrow Collective.

Both children and adults have plenty to look forward to at Khorfakkan Beach with specially designed workshops and packages. During July-August, children can engage in face painting, colouring, slime making, creating seed art, and decorating beach-inspired frames while adults can opt for kayak or padel lessons by the World Padel Academy.

With the opening of a dedicated cycling track at Al Hira Beach, residents in Al Fisht area can keep fit and enhance their wellbeing while also enjoying a new beach tourism experience this summer.

Gain an appreciation of the region’s natural history and ancient Bedouin culture at the 130,000-year-old archaeological site of Mleiha, with a 25 percent discount on a range of activities at Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project including dining at Mleiha desert campsite with a view of Al Faya Mountain. Moreover, guest can explore the night sky through a high definition telescope with an astronomy expert in the stargazing packages and learn something new with an indoor fossil, flint knapping or astronomy educational workshops for kids, or explore the desert with a horseback riding.

Guests can also participate in an archaeological tour to explore ancient Stone Age caves and Bronze Age tombs with Buy 1 Get 1 offers, that include experiences such as driving a dune buggy through the desert or learning basic survival skills with the Survive the Sands workshop.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah "Your Stay on Us" is the ultimate staycation offer to experience true luxury in the heart of a vibrant heritage conservation area.