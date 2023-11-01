RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan announced a number of amendments to its Visit Visa Regime, which allows citizens of a number of countries to enter the Kyrgyz Republic without a visa for a period not exceeding 60 days. The beneficiaries of the new visa-free regime, which came into force on Oct.21, include citizens of Saudi Arabia.



It was stated in the new visa regulation that foreign visitors must leave the country upon the expiry of the permitted period of 60 days and they will be allowed to re-enter the country only after a maximum period of 60 days. The new regulation will operate on a 60/120 principle, meaning a 60-day stay with a possible re-entry 60 days after the exit.



If the visitor fails to leave the Kyrgyz territory after the end of the permitted 60-day period of stay, he will be considered as an illegal resident, and a fine will be slapped on him upon leaving the country. The fine can be paid at one of the police stations and submit the payment receipt to the consular department of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the airport to get an exit stamp for the departure.



Kyrgyzstan authorities have announced the cancellation of the visa run for foreign citizens, a practice that allowed the extension of the stay in the country by crossing the border. The cancellation of the visa run was explained by the authorities as an effort to manage migration flows more effectively and to enhance the country’s security. Incoming visitors were also advised to process the necessary permits in advance.



The ministry stated that anyone who wishes to extend his stay in Kyrgyzstan must apply for the appropriate tourism or residence or work visa before the end of the short period of stay, which does not exceed 60 days, so that he can stay in the Kyrgyz Republic for a longer period.



The Saudi embassy in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, made the announcement about the new visa-free regime through its social media account.

