RIYADH — The Chairman of General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh announced the return of the Winter Wonderland zone to Riyadh Season this year with the largest skating rink in the region and 5 new games to raise the level of visitors' experiences and give them special and beyond imagination moments, in one of the most distinctive entertainment zones in Riyadh Season.



According to Al-Sheikh, the Winter Wonderland zone contains more than 80 games and a unique experience for all ages, in addition to more than 18 games for children and various entertainment options.



Fan Festival, which is a new zone, includes 8 large screens to display the World Cup matches, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators per match.



It also includes two international exhibitions, one dedicated to Maradona and another for the English club Newcastle. There are also international sports brands and entertainment experiences with virtual World Cup technologies for all ages.



The entertainment options announced by Al-Sheikh include weekly festivals that reflect the cultures of 7 countries in Al Suwaidi Park, including roaming shows, interactive experiences and a variety of activities for families, individuals and children.



Riyadh Season 2022 provides a mixture of exclusivity and modernity and makes the capital, Riyadh, a major incubator, a preferred destination and a stimulating space that exceeds the local and international imagination.



It also contributes to raising the level of the entertainment sector industry and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as one of the most prominent regional and global entertainment destinations.

