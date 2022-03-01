RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has officially unveiled a special Riyadh Season stamp that set a new Guinness World Record.

Measuring an incredible 64 square feet 7 square inches, it broke the record for the biggest special stamp in the world on Feb. 14. The public finally got a glimpse of it when Saudi Post displayed it at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of the special Riyadh Season zones.

“By revealing this stamp, the world’s largest special stamp, we broke Walt Disney’s record, set in 2019,” Bandar Al-Toaimi, Saudi Post’s general manager of corporate communications, told Arab News.

“We are so delighted it has been achieved by Saudi capabilities; from concept to design and implementation, it was all done by Saudi talents devoted to Riyadh season.”

The Disney stamp, which commemorated Donald Duck’s 85th anniversary, measured a little over 44 square feet.

The unveiling ceremony for the Riyadh Season stamp took place in the presence of Anif Abanmi, president of Saudi Post, and Faisal Bafarat, the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority.

“This stamp represents the imagination that the Saudis have; imagine more, imagine bigger,” said Abanmi. “The stamp is a symbol of our ambition and, thanks to our government, we always prove to ourselves that we can present the best.”

The special stamp celebrates Riyadh Season, which was introduced in 2019 and has become one of the biggest events in the Saudi entertainment calendar. The design includes a winter wonderland scene, the Riyadh Season logo, a hot air balloon, a fountain, a racing car and fireworks.

“Commemorative stamps represent national or historical events or occasions,” Al Toaimi said. “The stamp will remain a memory and commemoration of the Riyadh Season and it will not expire.”

