SalamAir, a leading value-for-money airline in Oman, has announced non-stop flights from Suhar to Kozhikode, India operating on Tuesdays and Fridays starting from July 22.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “In line with our network expansion plan, it is with great pleasure that we announce the first international direct flights from Suhar Airport to India. Now, SalamAir is the first airline to use Suhar Airport as an international hub by operating direct international flights to Shiraz, Kozhikode, Trabzon and domestically to Salalah.

“On this Occasion, I would like to thank Oman Airports Management Company for extending Suhar airport operation hours to the night to enable good connectivity to these flights. With the growing demand, we are now exploring more connectivity between Suhar and international destinations. Our aim is always to provide our customers with excellent connectivity and convenience, and the addition of the route will cater to the expat population, business travellers, and tourists.

SalamAir recently announced its strategic cooperation with Oman Air, which expanded the codeshare agreement to facilitate dynamic and smooth passengers’ movement to the Sultanate to promote tourism growth.

While Oman is home to a large Indian community, India is one of the top trading partners of Oman. SalamAir hopes its flights will continue to facilitate and strengthen these solid ties and bilateral relationships.

SalamAir recently announced flights from Salalah to Kozhikode and has been operating on this route on Fridays and Sundays since April 3.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).