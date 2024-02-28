Dubai's Global Village is all set to welcome guests with wonderful Ramadan experiences. UAE's multicultural family destination has revised the opening and closing hours for the holy month and will open its door from 6pm until 2pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy iftar and suhoor offerings with a multitude of options across a variety of cuisines. Guests can also shop at the brand-new Ramadan Wonders Souk, filled with offerings of all types of unique trinkets from around the world.

The souk, situated at the heart of the park, will be themed after a traditional Emirati market and will provide guests with Ramadan samples what the pavilions have to offer.

This Ramadan, the family-friendly destination will launch the Step Challenge, with prizes including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple, and Samsung smartwatches. Guests can easily participate in the challenge by just downloading the Global Village mobile app and start strolling around the park.

Once they achieve 10,000 steps in a single visit, they'll automatically qualify for a weekly draw. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Arabian Orchestra will be played on the Main Stage, performed daily by an ensemble of 30 artists delivering an unforgettable musical experience. Alongside this, several live shows including dual harps show, violin player and a Tannoura show will alternate between the Main Stage and the Wonder Stage in Mini World.

Musical firework will light up the sky every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, while The Dragon Lake will also transform into a Ramadan-themed masterpiece featuring an exclusive laser and fire show. Global Village will also hold its widely popular Ramadan Cannon, firing off at sunset every day to signify the end of fasting.

Young guests are also in for a treat at the Kids’ Theatre with weekends filled with fun and entertaining shows. From Friday to Sunday, kids can enjoy a spectacular Arabic puppet show alongside a Ramadan-exclusive take on the Kaleidoscope Show.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).