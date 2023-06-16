Doha, Qatar: Qatari photographer Azzam Al Mannai’s footage of whale sharks was featured on Netflix’s 'Our Planet II' series presented by Sir David Attenborough.

Al Mannai was able to capture the largest gathering of whale sharks in Al Shaheen Oil Field off the northeast coast of Qatar.

The Qatari photographer said that his footage was used as part of the clips shown during the series’ second episode titled “Following the Sun".

Our Planet II, the second season in the famous nature documentary series, premiered on Netflix on June 14.

In August 2022, on the occasion of World Whale Shark Day, Al Mannai's photograph and video of the whale shark gathering in Qatar were also featured in National Geographic, with him saying "it was an emotional few seconds of swimming side by side in harmony".

In an interview, the famed photographer called the desert and sea his backyard. He is well-known for his wildlife clicks, which highlight the beauty and richness of Qatar’s nature and marine life.

Recently, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change praised Al Mannai’s work and his initiative to spread environmental awareness using videos and photographs.

