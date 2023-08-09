Qatar - The scientific summer camp organised by Qatar Scientific Club, an affiliate of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, has attracted more than 1,000 young participants, a 200% increase compared to the last year edition.

The club introduced a programme titled "I Accept the Challenge," supervised Maryam Khalaf al-Kuwari, targeting participants aged 12 to 18 years old. It was aimed at enhancing critical thinking skills, personal development, teamwork, problem-solving, and equipping Qatari youth with various skills. The challenge involved designing and constructing an engineering tower, 3D technologies and tools.

For the first time, the club conducted a specialised programme focusing on automotive mechanics for girls, where several participants showed interest. A participant named Shahd al-Sulaiti expressed her appreciation for learning about car mechanics and the proper handling of common issues of vehicles.

Upon the participants' request, the club introduced another programme for girls which also focused on programming automotive systems, teaching participants to programme vehicle computers and electric cars.

Young men also had a role in automotive mechanics during the Summer Science Camp 2023. Mohsen Mohamed Khalfan, a participant, said how he benefited from the workshops on electric vehicle technology, learning about the functioning of electric cars and their components.

Meanwhile, the camp featured the "Future Engineer" programme, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry Education, and Higher Education, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Orphans Care Center (Dreama). This programme involved 30 students who participated in 20 scientific workshops and training sessions covering various engineering disciplines. Participants successfully executed four engineering projects related to sustainable practices, water recycling, bridge construction, and sustainable building design.

Other major programmes at the camp included 3D model design and printing, where participants learned how to design and create three-dimensional engineering models. The "Aerodynamics" programme focused on designing and launching rocket models with varying thrust forces, exploring the principles of aerodynamic design, and harnessing wind energy for various purposes. The programme aimed to help participants develop skills through modern tools and technologies.

Further, the club offered a Python programming program aimed at simplifying programming concepts using the Python language.

Participants engaged in a programming marathon to use their skills practically. The camp also offered training on programming greenhouses using the internet of things, teaching participants about sustainable agriculture, sensor integration, programming, and prototyping.

Qatar Scientific Club's Summer Science Camp 2023 covered a wide different of educational and hands-on activities, encouraging young people to explore various scientific disciplines, develop valuable skills, and engage in innovative projects. The activities of the camp started in mid-June and will run until mid-August.

