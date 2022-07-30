UAE - Residents in the UAE can apply for visas to travel to Israel starting from August 1, announced VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

Following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords in 2020, the UAE and Israel offered a mutual entry visa exemption for its citizens.

And from August 1, residents in the UAE can visit the Abu Dhabi office of VFS Global to submit their visa applications for travel.

“Effective August 1, 2022, residents of the UAE will be able to apply for their Israel visas at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Abu Dhabi,” VFS Global said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Israel had appointed VFS Global as the official tourism representation agency in the UAE.

UAE residents can apply for different visa types as per their eligibility.

“The centre will accept applications for tourism, business, student, conference, medical, relatives and family visit categories,” VFS Global said.

The initiative is expected to further boost tourism and economy, and enhance the bilateral relationship. This comes two months after the UAE-Israel Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAE-Israel CEPA) was inked in Dubai, which commenced a new era of cooperation between the two nations that established diplomatic ties in September 2020. The CEPA deal is expected to advance bilateral trade beyond $10 billion within five years and add $1.9 billion to the UAE’s GDP within the same time period.

It was also the second bilateral trade accord concluded by the UAE following the UAE-India CEPA, which entered into force on May 1.

Residents who wish to travel to Israel can visit VFS Global Abu Dhabi office located at Level B2 (lower ground), The Mall, World Trade Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed, The 1st Street (Airport Road).

For more details, residents can call +97142055600 or visit http://vfsglobal.com

