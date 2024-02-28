A new city check-in service has been launched at Yas Mall on Yas Island for passengers travelling through the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The check-in service will be exclusively offered for Etihad Airways and Air Arabia flights. The facility is at the Fountains, which features several dining options. Also, theme parks like Ferrari World Yas Island and Clymb Yas Island are nearby.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral, said: “The revolutionary remote airport check-in at the Fountains at Yas Mall is a testament to our relentless efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for leisure and entertainment while contributing to making Abu Dhabi a top tourism hub.”

Yas Island is home to award-winning theme parks, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld, and other diverse offerings such as Yas Links, Yas Marina, Yas Bay Waterfront.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are committed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism and aviation hub, and this innovative remote check-in will further help ensure a seamless and memorable travel experience.”

The check-in service has been introduced through a collaboration between Miral, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Airports, and OACIS Middle East. This collaboration follows the launch of state-of-the-art Terminal A, which can host 45 million passengers annually.

Titten Yohannan, chairman and CEO of OACIS Middle East said: “We are excited about the prospects this collaboration holds in terms of increased travel flexibility, safety, and peace of mind for our valued travellers.”

The check-in desk is located on the ground floor at the Fountains adjacent to Madcap Abu Dhabi. It operates daily between 10 am to 10 pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (passengers above 12 years), Dh25 per child (children aged 12 years and below), and Dh15 per infant (infants aged two years and below).

Passengers can contact the 24-hour toll-free line for further queries: +971 800 667 2347.

