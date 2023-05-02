RIYADH — Argentine football star Lionel Messi has arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday along with his family for his second visit to the Kingdom as Saudi Tourism Ambassador.



Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb welcomed Messi with a message on Twitter.



“I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi Arabia. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all,” he said.



In May 2022, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) announced that the Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina footballer is its new official brand ambassador.



Messi is expected to visit more tourism destinations in the Kingdom during his second visit. He toured Historical Jeddah and enjoyed the Red Sea during his first visit one year ago.



Just days before his arrival, Messi shared on his Instagram account a post showing a date palm groves.



He said in partnership post with Visit Saudi: “Who thought Saudi Arabia has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”



The post got over 5 million likes and nearly 50,000 comments in two days.

