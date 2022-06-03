KUWAIT CITY - As part of the continuous efforts to expand its network of destinations, Kuwait Airways announced the launch of its first scheduled commercial flights to Casablanca, Morocco, commencing from 1st June 2022, with two flights per week on Sundays and Wednesdays. In this regard, Kuwait Airways CEO, Eng. Maen Razouqi stated, “Kuwait Airways is pleased to launch its first flight to the city of Casablanca in Morocco.

This destination has always been of immense preferential importance to our customers, due to its popular touristic attractions, as well as its historic and cultural landmarks.” Razouqi said, “Choosing Casablanca as a destination complements the plans developed by Kuwait Airways to expand its network of routes around the world, and to new and preferred markets that meet the aspirations and requirements of its customers.

The selection of this destination came after extensive and systematic research of the feasibility, effectiveness, and profitability of this route for the company.” Razouqi indicated that Kuwait Airways is fully equipped with a young diverse fleet of the latest types of aircraft, with state-of-the-art technology, and the Airbus A330-800 was selected to facilitate the travel of passengers to and from Casablanca. The A330-800 is known for its unique features and characteristics that will enable customers to enjoy a comfortable and pleasant travel experience. He added that Kuwait Airways was steadily progressing towards digital transformation and to attain the best levels of excellence.

Moreover, he pointed out that customers could make their reservations through different channels, starting with the Kuwait Airways website and KAC application. In addition, customers can receive assistance or make enquiries through KAC’s WhatsApp, on 22200171, or by contacting the Call Center on 171. Customers can also visit the company’s offices at the Avenues Mall, the Ministries Complex, the Farwaniya Office and Terminal 4, which provide numerous services, including reservations, amending, upgrading and ticket cancellations, as well as assisting with all enquiries, complaints, and comments from customers. Razouqi explained that Kuwait Airways is relentlessly striving to provide its passengers with diverse options for meeting their travel requirements with better services by including new destinations, as well as offering them with all means of comfort during their travel on board, starting from providing reservations for customers through all available channels and providing them appropriate services, from the check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease and enjoying the company’s services on board.

It is worth noting that Kuwait Airways is dedicated to the comfort and convenience of its passengers as those traveling on Royal and First Class are allowed to carry three pieces of baggage weighing 32 kilograms per piece. Business Class passengers can carry two pieces of baggage weighing 32 kilograms per piece and passengers on Economy Class carry two pieces of baggage of 23 kilograms each. Moreover, passengers travelling on board Kuwait Airways, in all classes, can carry hand baggage, that does not exceed 7 kilograms. The inaugural ceremony for the commencement of operations to Casablanca, was attended by Kuwait Airways CEO, Eng. Maen Razouqi, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Kuwait, H.E Ali Ibn Issa, the Deputy Director General for Kuwait International Airport Affairs at DGCA, Eng. Saleh Al-Fadaghi, the Acting Director of General Administration for Airport Security, Brigadier Issa Al-Failakawi, KAC’s Chief Operations Officer, Captain Eisa Al-Haddad, the Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Walid Abillama, and various officials from the company. The first flight to Casablanca witnessed the implementation and completion of comfortable and convenient travel procedures for passengers, and meeting their requirements to the fullest, who in turn, appreciated the employees of Kuwait Airways for their services, from the entrance of Terminal 4 to the check-in area, until they arrive at the boarding gate, as well as providing them with the best services on board, in addition to KAC’s adherence to its schedule in the departure and arrival of its flights.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).