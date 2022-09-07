Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the ultimate aquatic experience in Jordan, is introducing an underwater VR experience featuring the latest innovations to enter an out-of-this-world aquatic adventure.

Found at Azure Oasis, the experience includes four different themes; Ocean, Sky, Space and Journey to Atlantis, for the price of JOD12 ($17). Combining the weightlessness of being in water with the immersion of Virtual Reality, the experience transports guests into a thematic world where they can fly, go deep sea diving or even zoom through outer space.

The Ocean theme features a drift dive through the most amazing parts of the ocean, visiting underwater wrecks, caves and submarines, while the Sky theme allows guests to glide weightlessly down the slope of a gorgeous mountain, soaring over waterfalls and flying into glorious canyons.

Those interested in the Space theme can expect to float high above the earth and explore an abandoned space station while brave spirits can opt for the Journey to Atlantis theme where they’ll go over unsettling waters full of mysterious creatures with the help of a friendly seal that will guide them to the lost city of Atlantis.

With over 25 rides, slides and experiences, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark continues to elevate its exceptional water experiences that are designed to deliver family-friendly adventures for all tastes and preferences.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Miral Asset Management. Farah Experiences is also the manager and operator of world-class theme parks and attractions on Yas Island including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

