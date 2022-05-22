AMMAN — A considerable number of restaurant owners and operators are about to close their businesses amid the rising costs of goods, according to President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad.

On Saturday, Awad told The Jordan Times that “inflation is affecting the sector, which is already facing devastating economic losses”, adding that “slightly” raising menu prices would help operators contain their operational costs and manage cash flow.

He stressed the need for “immediate and effective” solutions that would help sector operators afford the rising expenses and sustain investments in the sector.

In 2021, the sector employed 50,000 to 60,000 workers, including locals and foreigners, according to Awad.

“As a restaurant owner, currently I am trying to stay optimistic because summer is coming, but food price increases are just unbelievable,” said Ashraf Rashed, the owner of a local restaurant in Amman.

Restaurants are now trying to counter the increasing food costs by offering discounts and promotions that would keep their businesses running, he added.

“The costs in most sectors have soared, therefore, more attention should be given to the cost and pricing of businesses,” said a restaurant owner who preferred to remain anonymous.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

