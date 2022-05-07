Jeddah - Jeddah Yacht Club Marina zone will receive tomorrow (Sunday), the visitors to the Jeddah Season 2022 with a variety of restaurants and cafes overlooking the waterfront.

The Marina Yacht Club zone is known for its magnificent sea view, as one of the most beautiful places of the season on Jeddah’s waterfront, and the diversity of alternatives and options it offers, including luxury shopping from world’s most well-known brands, fashion and accessories.

The club includes a marina for ships and boats up to 135 meters in height that can handle and accommodate over 100 yachts, as well as a private and exclusive beach for Jeddah Yacht Club members and is considered as the first tourist marina in the Kingdom.

Visitors can make reservation through the following website:

https://jeddahseason.sa/js-cdi-final/index.html?id=368