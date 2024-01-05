SHARJAH - Sharjah Classic Cars Festival is set to take place from 2-4 February under the slogan ‘More Than Just Cars.’

The festival, organised by the Sharjah Old Car Club (SOCC), aims to unite car enthusiasts and owners by showcasing an impressive array of vintage vehicles representing not just the UAE’s but the world's cultural and historical automotive lineage.

Alongside the display of remarkable vehicles, the festival includes a diverse range of activities designed to captivate visitors of all ages. From engaging discussions with owners of the UAE's rarest vintage cars to interactive workshops, the event is a perfect blend of education, entertainment, and epicurean delights, complete with designated food truck areas.

These activities aim to facilitate sharing of success stories and expertise, crafting an unforgettable experience for families, professionals, and hobbyists alike.

The festival’s slogan offers a rare opportunity to delve into the history of the oldest vehicles owned by SOCC and various UAE collectors. Participants will have the chance to interact with seasoned experts and indulge in many educational and recreational activities.

Moreover, the festival serves as a dynamic platform for collaboration among various stakeholders in the vintage car community, from owners to businesses, fostering growth in this economically and culturally significant sector.

Commenting on the festival and its significance, Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of SOCC, noted that the festival is not merely an annual event but a movement celebrating the region's history through its distinguished vintage cars.

He added, "We chose the slogan to reflect our belief that vintage cars are more than just vehicles; they are chronicles of human history and evolution and a source of inspiration, particularly for the youth, who are driven by innovation and distinction. Through the festival, we aim to offer a holistic experience encompassing educational, recreational, and commercial dimensions, making the festival a socio-cultural and economic gala."