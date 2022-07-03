The newly-opened Hyatt Regency Dehradun, located at the foothills of Mussoorie in India, is offering an array of distinctive food and beverage venues, immersive local experiences and recreation avenues for GCC residents.

With multiple convenient modes of travel from the national capital New Delhi (IGI Airport), the 263-room urban resort is spread across a sprawling 4.25 acres of landscaped gardens and scenic views.

Accommodation options range from Regency Rooms to Regency Club Rooms with balcony/ patio, the stunning Regency Suite with 180-degree of unobstructed views and the state of the art Regency Executive Suite. Each rooms offers stunning views of the scenic surroundings of the Malsi forest or the Himalayan range. The interconnecting rooms are ideal for families traveling with kids. Guests staying in the Club and Suite rooms will enjoy complimentary access to the Regency Club lounge on the rooftop.

The hotel offers immersive local area experiences such as food trails, adventure sports, cultural sights and guided hikes. Families can enjoy Hyatt’s signature kids’ programme, Camp Hyatt, while at the hotel. The programme introduces a range of engaging experiences for kids including the introduction of the local Camp Hyatt mascot – the Malsi Dodo to offering a personalised check-in experience for kids, along with craft projects, pottery making, kite flying, treasure hunts, and more.

Harkaran Singh, General Manager – Hyatt Regency Dehradun, said: “Hyatt Regency Dehradun has been designed to meet the needs of travellers who seek unique experiences and authentic hospitality. True to its commitment of being ‘Heart of the Hills’ – our picturesque resort offers thoughtfully curated onsite facilities and services, catering to diverse needs of our discerning guests, thereby enabling them to make the most of their stay.”

Hyatt Regency Dehradun delivers a multisensory dining experience with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, local and global flavours and authentic hospitality. Each restaurant emphasizes Hyatt’s commitment to caring for local communities and the environment. To celebrate the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, locally-sourced artisanal retail products and handcrafted souvenirs are available at The Market, along with a delectable Grab and Go menu.

The chic Malt Bar features a handpicked selection of ‘world whiskies’ and a global beverage list that covers both classics and new-age offerings. The rooftop poolside bar, Sky Pool Bar & Deck offers exquisite grill preparations, refreshing cocktails and comfort food. Range – the cosmopolitan food gallery offers a variety of cuisines, including international classics, Asian, Indian, regional mountain specials, indulgent desserts, fresh baked goods and beverages, amidst stunning views. Each food and beverage venue offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Beyond redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, Hyatt Regency Dehradun offers a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 33,500 square feet of function space located across indoor and outdoor venues throughout different levels. These include the magnificent Regency Ballroom & Lawns, Vista Lawns, Range Lawns, three spacious Studios, the Pinnacle Lounge, and one boardroom. The spaces are designed to host a range of events including family celebrations, corporate meetings, art exhibitions, and community programs.

Hyatt Regency Dehradun is ideal for guests seeking a peaceful and productive stay. The StayFit Studio offers an array of wellness activities, including mindful meditation practices and yoga sessions that are organized in an outdoor setting against a backdrop of the majestic mountains. The hotel additionally features a luxurious spa with six treatment rooms as well as an onsite salon.

