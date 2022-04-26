UAE - To celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is partnering with Galeries Lafayette, the ultimate shopping destination located in The Dubai Mall, for a one of a kind offering to guests.

From the May 1 to June 30, guests booking suites will get a $50 gift voucher to spend at the biggest, multi-brand, upscale department store in Dubai. To take the celebrations to the next level, the boutique design-led hotel will also give guests a unique complimentary personal shopping and makeup experience, courtesy of Galeries Lafayette.

Perfect for an Eid Staycation, the dining options at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown are inspired by the city, combining old traditions with new flavours. Discover fresh twists on local favourites inspired by Mediterranean cuisine at Open Sesame.

The venue focuses on showcasing locally sourced produce and traditional cooking techniques whilst keeping things unique with the addition of unexpected new twists to dishes. For guests looking for a relaxed evening, Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge offers a fun ambience with Aperol Inspired cocktails, snacks, and an explosion of flavours. Get a taste of local pastimes and relax at the pool-deck shisha lounge. Orange Feels is the perfect place to chill with a cocktail and get that golden hour shot.

Located on the doorsteps of Downtown Dubai, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is a true reflection of the metropolitan city. The hotel is an art lovers’ paradise and has been thoughtfully designed, with striking works of art showcased throughout from over 200 art and design pieces created by local and international artists.

Building a foundation of a curated story of the city told through art, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown holds exclusively displays created by talented local and international artists, artisans, and designers.

