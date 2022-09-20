The Green Planet Dubai, a tropical rainforest home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four indoor rainforest levels, is now featuring the Middle East’s first flying foxes at the biodome.

Highly social with tawny fur that glistens in the sun, flying foxes are one of the biggest bat species in the world capable of sustained flight. Calling it their new home, living alongside the lemurs, sloths and parrots, these new residents will be seen flying freely across the enclosed biodome.

Green enthusiasts will get to engage and get up close with these fascinating mammals. They will be able to click pictures with them and learn more about these super social folks commonly known as Malaysian flying foxes.

These Megabats play an important role in keeping native forests healthy by dispersing seeds and pollinating flowering plants, with a wingspan of 1.8m or more. The wingspan of the flying foxes arriving at The Green Planet will be up to 1m and weigh up to 1kg.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently evaluated their species as nearly threatened. With a body length of 27-38cms, they have an average life span of 15 years in the wild. However, under human care, they can live up to 30 years. The Green Planet’s conservation efforts will form part of crucial global work to protect the species

Adding to the six unique zones featuring sloths, piranhas, tropical birds and reptiles, these aerial wonders will be included as part of the single-day experience at the Green Planet Dubai.

