The Greek Civil Aviation Authority has lifted all extraordinary health measures, previously put in place to curb the Covid-19, on both domestic and foreign flights in Greece. Passengers and employees departing or arriving on foreign and domestic flights will only be required to wear a face mask on board the flight and within the airport areas, the authority said in a statement carried by the country’s official news agency. On April 13, the Greek Ministry of Health had announced that life in the country would be back to normal and Covid-19 restrictions would be mostly scrapped as of May 1.

Malaysia cancels COVID-19 tests

The requirement for COVID-19 testing before departure to Malaysia and upon arrival for travelers fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine has been cancelled, starting from May 1, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced Sunday. This includes travelers aged 18 years or over, who have been fully vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus within six to 60 days before traveling to Malaysia, he explained in a press statement, adding that travelers under age 17 are exempted from tests regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers who have not been fully vaccinated need to take COVID-19 tests before their arrival in Malaysia and 24 hours after their arrival, he pointed out. Malaysian authorities announced several decisions to ease restrictions imposed two years ago to control the outbreak of the virus, in line with the country’s transition to the stage of coexistence with the virus as an endemic disease, he mentioned. Wearing face masks in public, as well as social distancing in public gatherings has become optional, he said(KUNA) –

