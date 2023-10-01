Global Village, the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, has announced that a record number of its Season 28 VIP Packs got sold out hours within its launch today (September 30).

Guests will get their VIP packs over the next 10 days, just in time for the Season 28 opening on October 18, said the event organisers.

Since opening its gates in 1997, the Global Village has welcomed more than 100 million visitors.

In Season 27, it had hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options.

The park also hosted 400+ performers from 40+ countries around the world and showcased more than 200 performances each night. Guests also enjoyed 175 rides at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

"There is a lot of excitement over who will find the golden cheque," said an official spokesman.

"The Global Village guests are being asked to film themselves opening their pack as one lucky VIP pack holder will walk away with AED28,000," he stated.

Global Village is calling upon VIP pack holders to embrace the spirit of the UAE Year of Sustainability by planting and nurturing the ‘Seeds of Hope’ that were gifted along with the packs this year.

VIP guests are being invited to register their packs through the Global Village website or mobile application to activate their VIP benefits and access their customised dashboard, he stated.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor, he added.

