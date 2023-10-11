RIYADH — The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh launched the official website for reservation of tickets for the Riyadh Season 2023. The Webook.com, the lone website for the purpose, provides many benefits, offers and services for visitors of the fourth edition of the festival. The season, with the slogan of ‘Big Time,’ will begin on Oct. 28.



Al-Sheikh said that the website will provide everything related to the season, including events, offers, and tickets. “A special application will soon be launched on this site, and this App will eliminate the black market, and will provide many services to visitors of the season. On October 25 and 26, there will be two special concerts on the application that will broadcast free of charge,” he said while welcoming the visitors to the site.



In a statement on his X account, Al-Sheikh disclosed about a competition that includes questions and draws for a luxury car gift for those registering on the website. There was tremendous response for the competition from those who are registering and purchasing tickets for the season.



The website (Webook.com) allows its users to discover Riyadh Season events and purchase tickets, and it provides all information about the events, their time and date, the type of tickets, categories, prices, and areas of residence and location. This makes it easier for season visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom to purchase event tickets early and enjoy the offers.



The global attention would turn into the Saudi capital city with the opening of the Riyadh Season on Oct. 28. The opening ceremony of this year’s season will be conducted by the top event organizers around the world, with the participation of the most famous celebrities. A major highlight of the opening ceremony was the Riyadh Season Belt Fight, which is the first and largest event of its kind, and one of the largest heavyweight boxing fights. The world heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will have an exciting fight with the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou,



It is noteworthy that the Riyadh Season has become an icon of important international entertainment and sporting events every year, and it attracts many visitors and tourists from all countries of the world to attend its various activities. This year, the season targets 10-12 million visitors and more than one million tourists from outside the Kingdom.



Al-Sheikh announced earlier that around 60 percent of the events at the season will be new experiences. These include the world of ‘Barbie,’ which will revive the history of the brand. The season has a new zone, called ‘Boulevard Hall,’ which was built on an area spreading over 200,000 square meters, and can accommodate more than 40,000 visitors at a time.



There is also the Legend Museum, the first and largest museum for football legends, which would showcase more than 30,000 rare artifacts and various interactive experiences at the season. He also revealed that the second phase of developing the ‘Boulevard World’ area with an increase of 40 percent has been completed and that it is considered as the largest project of the season

