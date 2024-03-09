Suave supercars, unique watches and limited-edition memorabilia are all going under the hammer in Dubai today (Friday). Global collector car auction company RM Sotheby's brought 24 unique and valuable cars to their auction on Friday. Ranging from Dh300,000 to Dh12 million, there are several items at the private auction.

Ahead of the auction, all the items were displayed at the AlSerkal Avenue where the general public had an opportunity to see them.

Watch the video below:

Here are some of the most interesting items that will go under the hammer:

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

This 2018 open-top off-roader is just one of 99 examples ever made. With a “Landaulet”-style retractable roof, covering the rear section of the car, the boxy vehicle has evolved into an aspirational status symbol. With its odometer showing just 2,069 kilometres, the vehicle’s bids start from $700,000.

1985 Renault 5 Turbo 2

One of the most celebrated 1980s performance hatchback, the Renault 5 Turbo 2 has a top speed of 200kmph. Having moved through several cities of the US, this vehicle arrived in the UAE in 2015. It has a starting price of Dh350,000.

Halfscale Cars Crystal children’s car

Apart from all the supercars, there is also a line of children’s cars up for grabs at the auction. The glitzy design features 100,000 hand-set Swarovski Xirius-cut crystals set against a 24-carat gold plated hue. Made in the UK, it took 300 hours to apply each crystal by hand and is expected to sell for at least for Dh80,000.

959 Fiat 500 Jolly by Ghia

This rare Fiat Jolly was designed by renowned Italian automobile design firm Carrozzeria Ghia. With its vibrant red paintwork, wicker seats and canvas roof, it caught a lot of eyeballs at the exhibition, with many lining up to take a selfie with i.

Breitling 8-Day Power Reserve Keyless Winding Desk Clock

Modelled with the radiator grille of a Rolls-Royce car, this desk clock was made in 1950. The iconic 'Spirit of Ecstasy' mascot on top of the grille also doubles as the crown of the clock, to set the time. It is expected to sell for roughly Dh20,000.

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé

One of the most stylish cars of the lot, this Formula 1-inspired road-legal race car is one of only 150 examples produced. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, the car was born of a partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing and has a base price of Dh10 million.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

One of only 75 examples ever made, this vehicle is the rarest version of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and it is expected to sell for more than Dh12 million. It is inspired by British F1 racer Sir Stirling Moss’ car that won the 1955 edition of Mille Miglia- an open road, motorsport endurance race.

Memorabilia

For the petrolheads, the auction also offers an option to buy some memorabilia related to Formula 1 racing. From a Scuderia Ferrari racing suit allocated to Michael Schumacher for the 1999 French Grand Prix weekend to a replica of late F1 race Ayrton Senna’s helmet, there are plenty to snap up

