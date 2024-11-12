PEAQ, the brainchild of UAE-born entrepreneur Ali Hassoun, has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of the first social wellness club in the Middle East that merges fitness, recovery, and community under one roof.

At PEAQ, the philosophy is simple yet transformative: wellness should be a shared journey. In a region where the fast-paced city life often takes centre stage, PEAQ provides a refuge for those looking to reset and reconnect, a statement said.

Drawing from time-tested and traditional communal wellness practices, PEAQ provides a space where healing, social interaction, and holistic recovery are as integral as physical treatments.

“The world can wait,” said founder Ali Hassoun.

“PEAQ is where you reconnect with yourself and others in a space that feels far removed from the chaos of everyday life, yet completely at home here in the UAE.”

Ali said: "I have guided over 10,000 people through cold water therapy, and each session reminds me of the transformative power it holds—not just for physical recovery, but for mental and emotional resilience as well.

“It's amazing to watch people unlock their strength and heal in ways they never thought possible.

“This inspired him to create PEAQ, where high-performance is complemented by intentional moments of stillness and restoration.

“Ali envisions PEAQ as a sanctuary for balanced living, where members can recharge, connect, and embrace the power of rest in a world driven by constant hustle.”

PEAQ’s services are built around three pillars: PEAQ Recovery, PEAQ Social, and PEAQ Zen, offering a comprehensive range of treatments and classes designed to support both physical recovery and mental rejuvenation.

Among these standout offerings is Lagree Method, dubbed as the #1 workout in the US by ClassPass.

This innovative training method, also known as the Megaformer Workout, combines low-impact movements with high-intensity exercises, making it accessible for individuals of all fitness levels.

In just 20 minutes, participants can experience significant toning and tightening effects, making it an ideal option for those with busy schedules.

Other services include ice baths, contrast therapy, stretch and sports massage sessions, and hyperbaric oxygen treatments, along with curated classes like breathwork, sound healing, and restorative yoga.

Designed for Connection

PEAQ’s journey from concept to creation began with a clear, ambitious design brief: to create a sanctuary bridging the chaos of Dubai with the serene atmosphere of a wellness oasis.

Ali collaborated with Arnaldo Puglia of DNA Associates to bring this vision to life, crafting a space where members can disconnect from daily life, recharge, and reconnect with themselves.

The goal was a design that evokes calm, inviting members into a tranquil space untouched by stress, deadlines, and the bustling sounds of daily life — a true retreat that feels worlds away from Dubai’s high-energy pulse.

