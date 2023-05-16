Expo City Dubai is offering visitors free entry to all flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19, to celebrate the International Museum Day. The destination will also host specially curated educational programmes and a treasure hunt across seven attractions framed around this year’s theme of ‘Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing’.

Expo City’s offer includes Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, The Women’s and Vision Pavilions, as well as each of the three Stories of Nations Pavilions. The free access comes the day after International Museum Day, which is marked annually on May 18.

Terra will screen climate-focused films in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as well as host informative tours, storytelling sessions, physical theatre workshops and a ‘tinker table’ for play-based learning.

At Alif, inquisitive minds can build robot hands in a Lego workshop to learn about motors, sensors, and the basic principles of engineering, while visitors of all ages can get involved in craft activities at the Women’s and Vision Pavilions.

International Museum Day was created by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1977 and honours a different theme every year. Since 2020, it has focused on the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the role of museums to help shape sustainable futures through educational programmes, exhibitions, community outreach and research.

As host of COP28 in November 2023, Expo City Dubai is a blueprint for sustainable urban planning and is committed to protecting the environment, including through programmes that enable visitors to understand their impact on our world and inspire them to play a role in the planet’s preservation.

