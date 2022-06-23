ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways is expanding its quick self-service bag drop facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport as travellers begin flying for the summer holidays. The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.

Once checked-in online, the self-service facilities allow travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.

John Wright, VP Network, Airports & Cargo Operations at Etihad Airways, said, "With the removal of many travel restrictions, Etihad is expecting the number of travellers to soar during the summer holidays. To make the airport experience seamless for our guests, Etihad is offering more self-service options at Abu Dhabi International Airport where they can skip the longer queues by first checking-in online and completing the extremely popular verified-to-fly process."

Covid-related travel restrictions have been completely removed for travellers flying to Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Egypt, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Oman, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK.

The airline is preparing to welcome large volumes of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between 30th June and 15th July 2022.