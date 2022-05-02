UAE - With shopping malls being one of the most visited spots for many residents during the festive days, the malls in Abu Dhabi are all set to welcome shoppers and visitors for this Eid holiday with shopping deals, discounts, and captivating entertainment attractions.

Dalma Mall says it was all set to welcome its valuable shoppers for this Eid Al Fitr holiday, which begins on May 2, and its anticipated shopping spree, with the return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities and events.

Dalma Mall has also geared up to share the best of the time, etching momentous memories for its visitors in every possible way.

Visitors to the mall can enjoy several entertaining attractions in the evening, across all three-day of Eid while also benefiting some amazing shopping deals and discounts ranging between 25 per cent to 75 per cent off, from a wide array of its reputed retail brands throughout the holiday week, as a part of its ‘Eid Celebration Sale’.

“From Traditional Dance entertainments, colourful Street Art Parades, and electrifying on-stage showstopper Quick Change magical attractions and magical interactive performances, this Eid Al Fitr celebration will be a great deal of fun, amusement and memorable experience for friends and family at Dalma Mall,” said Bhupinder Singh – the General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall.

“The Mall operations have been beefed up, with increased frequency for cleaning and sanitisation and to manage the customer traffic.”

At Al Wahda Mall, the mall timing has been extended till 12 midnight for shops and 1am F&b and food court.

“We will be having balloons wonderland International show - spectacular stage show, wonderland balloon parade, balloons modeler and customised balloon distribution,” said Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall.

“Also, the balloons wonder land first show in UAE. This will be from the first day of Eid Al Fitr till May 5.”

Sudhakaran added: “The Mall millionaire campaign is also going on throughout the Eid holiday.”

Riyas Cherichi, Manager Mushrif Mall says shoppers and visitors celebrating Eid at Mushrif Mall can enjoy the mall’s stunning Bubble- Blowing shows and the walk-around Fluffy Duo by International Spectacular oasis from May 1 till May 5, 2022, 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

“We offer a spectacular shopping experience as part of the ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign in collaboration with Retail Abu Dhabi until August 6, 2022, that offers shoppers Dh1.5 million worth of prizes with weekly draw of Dh25,000 and a mega prize of Dh1 million at the end of the campaign,” said Cherichi.

Marina Mall is also celebrating Eid holiday with roaming entertainment, amazing shopping deals and a great experience for families.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).