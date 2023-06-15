As Eid Al Adha approaches and the summer season is upon us, residents of the UAE are eagerly preparing to fly to their home countries or visit popular holiday destinations during the Islamic festival. This much-anticipated break offers a well-deserved respite from their hectic work lives.

Based on astronomical calculations, UAE residents can look forward to a six-day holiday during Eid Al Adha with ample time for individuals and families to travel and take a mini break.

According to local travel industry experts, residents prefer destinations that offer visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival service to UAE travellers. Since the UAE citizens and residents enjoy the high disposable income, many countries across East Europe, Asia and CIS regions offer these visa facilities to travellers from the UAE – and the wider Gulf region.

Online travel marketplace Wego lists nine countries that offer visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival facility to the UAE and GCC travellers.

— Armenia has, of late, become a very popular destination among UAE travellers as it offers UAE passport holders up to 180-day stay without a visa. While UAE and other Gulf countries’ residents can get visas on arrival if they present a valid residence permit.

Currently, three local airlines – Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and flydubai – serve the 3.5-hour destination.

— Azerbaijan is one of the most popular destinations among CIS countries for those UAE residents who want to reconnect with nature and enjoy landscapes.

The UAE and GCC nationals are eligible for a single-entry visa on arrival that remains valid for thirty days.

— Georgia was one of the first countries in East Europe to offer visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival for travellers from this region. The UAE and GCC nationals and residents can visit Georgia for one full year on a visa on arrival, according to Wego.

From urban adventures to small-town getaways, from sandy beaches to verdant forests, Georgia offers travellers a great experience.

— Indonesia, especially Bali, is also quite a popular destination when it comes to East Asian countries, thanks to its natural wealth, breathtaking islands, and abundant wildlife. There is also a wide range of activities that Indonesia offers to travellers from this region. Holders of passports of GCC countries can get a 30-day entry into Indonesia with a visa on arrival.

— Jordan also offers a 30-day visa on arrival to passengers from the UAE and GCC countries. The Middle Eastern country offers a peek into ancient wonders and vibrant cultures. Most of the local airlines currently serve this destination.

— Maldives is definitely one of the most popular tourist destinations globally. Some even call it a heaven on Earth for its beautiful archipelago and beachfront resorts with direct access to the warm, golden sands. Maldives offers visa on arrival to passengers of nationalities, including those from the GCC countries, for a stay duration of 30 days.

— Known for the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, Nepal is also popular for serenity in tourist-friendly hill stations like Nagarkot, Poon, and Pokhara. The Asian country offers tourist visas only upon arrival in the country to passengers of all nationalities, including those from the GCC countries, for a stay of 15, 30, or 90 days.

— Seychelles, like Maldives, is quite a popular destination for nature lovers. Visitors can Kayak through mangrove forests, hike majestic granite peaks or simply unwind on a secluded beach. It allows visa-free entry, eliminating the need for visas for individuals of all nationalities, including citizens of GCC countries.

— For wildlife enthusiasts, Tanzania is a treat, indeed. The majestic mountains of Mahale, the fauna-rich grasslands of Serengeti and the Ngorongoro Crater, and the rural areas of the Masai tribe offer an unforgettable experience.

Citizens of all six GCC countries can get a visa on arrival in mainland Tanzania with a stay duration of 90 days.

