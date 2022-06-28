Staycation prices during the long weekend for Eid have been increasing exponentially, according to industry sources.

“The prices are rocketing because of high demand,” said Raja Mir Wasim, Manager, Galadari International Travel Services. “A lot of people who were planning to travel abroad during Eid have changed their plans due to the rising Covid cases. They are preferring to go somewhere local for staycations and relax with their families.”

UAE residents will get a long weekend in July as the UAE marks Eid Al Adha. As per astronomical calculations, the Islamic festival is expected to be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11. That means it’s going to be a four-day weekend for public and private sector employees in the UAE. The actual dates will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

“The prices usually increase around Eid breaks,” said Malik Bedekar, Operations Manager of Smart Travel. “However, this year, a lot of people are having issues getting visa appointments for European countries. Ticket prices to cheaper locations are also coming up to Dh2800 per person. Rather than spend that amount, a lot of people prefer to go for local staycations or even day trips.”

A quick search reveals that some prices have more than doubled. A well-known Dubai hotel which has rooms starting from Dh663 during normal weekends has increased prices to Dh1480 during the Eid weekend.

Another popular family resort in Ras Al Khaimah has seen its prices go from Dh1135 for the July 1-3 weekend to Dh2037 for the same package on the July 8-10 weekend.

Bujair Mangalangattu from Deira Travel and Tourism agency echoed the same observations. “Rising air ticket rates, difficulty finding appointment slots of European visas and Covid cases are prompting people to change their holiday plans,” he said. “Also, many people also don’t want to go away for the 4 nights and 5 days that fixed departure packages usually offer. They are looking for shorter, cheaper stay options with their families. That is why prices of staycations are increasing.”

Earlier this week, dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, had revealed that the demand for local resorts and hotels were going strong and that 25 per cent of their overall travel bookings for the anticipated Eid al-Adha break this July are for UAE staycations.

List of staycations

Khaleej Times has put together a list of some top staycation offers from around the UAE:

1. FIVE Palm Jumeirah has a 'Stay 4 Pay 3 offer' which gives a room rate starting from Dh3719.25 for four nights during the Eid weekend.

2. A 50-hour/2-night Eid Al Adha experiential package at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi includes complimentary breakfast, flexible check-in and check-out and discounted prices on spa treatments among other amenities is priced from Dh2,600 per room for a Coral Room.

3. Stay two nights at the 5-star InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa with a complimentary upgrade from breakfast daily to all-inclusive, from Dh915 per person.

4. Stay one night at the 5-star Th8 Palm, managed by ACCOR, with up to 60% savings, from Dh165 per person or, if you want all your meals included (breakfast, lunch and dinner), upgrade from Dh365 per person.

5. Palazzo Versace Dubai is hosting an Eid Al Adha staycation getaway starting from Dh1,000 per room per night. The price includes accommodation in a deluxe room, daily breakfast at Giardino for two adults, and 20 per cent discounts on massages at The SPA and other dining experiences.

6. Smart Travels is offering a stay at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection in a deluxe king room with complimentary breakfast and all park access for Dh950 per room per night for 2 adults and one child during the Eid weekend.

7. Anantara Eastern Mangroves has an exclusive Eid offer with complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner and complimentary free stay for children below the age of 12, starting at Dh609.

8. The InterContinental Dubai Festival City is offering a Shop, Stay and Dine package that includes a two-night stay with breakfast and dinner. Starting from Dh800 per night, the package includes a complimentary Dubai Festival City mall gift voucher of Dh200.

*Prices may vary subject to availability

