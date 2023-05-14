Dubai Municipality has further expanded its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches for night swimming in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1. The 800-metre-long night-swimming beaches feature lighting systems, which enable residents and tourists to swim around the clock, and electronic screens that display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The new night-swimming beaches are part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to contribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the world’s best place to live and visit. The initiative also forms part of the Municipality’s beach development plan aimed at providing distinctive experiences.

The new facilities will further raise Dubai’s status as a beach tourism destination. Dubai Municipality will continue to develop the emirate’s picturesque beaches into some of the city’s most compelling outdoor attractions.”

The emirate’s wide diversity of beaches, each with its own unique charm, provide people the opportunity to enjoy vibrant seaside dining and diverse activities. The beaches are key attractions that form part of Dubai’s unique tourism, lifestyle and leisure proposition for residents and visitors.

In collaboration with its partners, Dubai Municipality has developed unique new facilities to improve the experience of beachgoers including lighting systems and electronic screens that allow them to swim securely 24/7. The beaches have qualified lifeguards outfitted with state-of-the-art rescue and emergency instruments to ensure the highest safety benchmarks. Night swimming timelines at the beaches will be from sunset to sunrise, the Municipality said.

To enhance safety, Dubai Municipality recommends that beachgoers engage in night swimming only in designated zones and avoid going into the sea from other areas. The Municipality also emphasised the importance of safety awareness, compliance with beach rules and regulations, constant monitoring of children and adherence to lifeguards' instructions, in addition to maintaining the highest possible cleanliness.