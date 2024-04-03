Dubai is providing UAE residents and visitors a myriad of experiences to celebrate Eid Al Fitr from April 9-14, including entertainment activities, feasts, and screenings of the latest films.

These events will take place across Dubai’s iconic destinations such as Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark, The Green Planet Dubai and Roxy Cinemas.

Here’s a look:

Global Village

As Eid approaches, Global Village is set to transform into a vibrant spectacle adorned with festive decorations. Guests are encouraged to explore the Eid Wonder Souq, where they can discover a variety of stalls offering Eid gifts, souvenirs, before going on a culinary journey through over 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks and cafes around the park.

It will feature daily musical fireworks displays at 9pm from April 10-14, alongside a lineup of over 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows.

While Carnaval offers over 195 exhilarating rides, skill games and attractions, the latest Mini World attraction at Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, provides five exciting attractions, with 10 challenges offering entertainment and thrill for the little ones.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts, one of the Middle East's largest theme park destinations, features feasts, exciting stays, and thrilling rides for families and friends.

A spectacular lineup of events is taking place in Riverland Dubai from April 10-12. These include dazzling fireworks displays on the first day of Eid, while daily laser shows will light up the skies three times every evening.

The popular ‘Dino Mania’ show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region, will take place every day during Eid Al Fitr celebrations at 8pm.

At Al Mashowa, guests can indulge in a Eid dinner buffet, featuring traditional Arabic dishes such as Hot & Cold Mezze and desserts, while being entertained by an Oud player and Tanura dance performances.

The Keg, known for its traditional British food and décor, is ideal for an Eid evening buffet package. Furthermore, the little guests are welcome to enjoy Neon Galaxy, an indoor Playworld and JumpX, the region’s largest inflatable park.

At Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, the UAE’s only Polynesian resort, exciting packages are offered for those seeking an elevated stay with a variety of room and suite options, inclusive of the half board dine-around option at select outlets within the parks.

Hotel guests can enjoy Q-fast access to their choice of five rides at Motiongate Dubai, while the little ones will receive their special V.I.K badge.

On April 12, a delicious Eid Al Fitr brunch awaits foodies at Kalea Restaurant, accompanied by the opportunity to meet and greet resort characters and the lovable Smurfs. It features plenty of children’s activities, and live entertainment at Ari Restaurant.

At Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, is introducing the new Hollywood show titled ‘Hollywood Dreams’ on first day of Eid. Additionally, guests can look forward to 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and live entertainment inspired by iconic films such as Madagascar and The Hunger Games.

This can be followed by culinary options at themed restaurants including Very Smurfy Café, King Julien’s Sideshow Café, Dragon Flame Grill, and Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

The little ones are welcomed to meet & greet their favourite franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, The Smurfs and more. For those seeking culinary adventures, the new Eidstreet food market offerings up delights such as Lokmat, Chai, churros, and spiral potato sticks to name a few.

At Legoland Hotel, guests are invited to an Awesome Eid Dinner Buffet and Eid Brunch at Bricks Family Restaurant, where traditional Arabic and Middle Eastern dishes will be served. This will be accompanied by a selection of Arabic hot appetizers, including cheese fatayer, zaatar manakeesh and crispy falafel as well as selection of cold mezze featuring salads and dips – all topped with live cooking shawarma station along with hot dishes like Lamb Ouzi and Seafood Paella.

It also features a kids’ buffet, filled with their favourite bites including chicken popcorn, mini burgers and pizzas, chicken sausage rolls, macaroni and cheese, and more.

Furthermore, the little ones are invited to feast during the Bricks Brunch Lego Friends edition, which promises loads of fun activities including a LEGO Building Bonanza, Character Dance Parties, arts and crafts, after-brunch LEGO movies with complimentary popcorn!

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Guests can celebrate in style with Wild Wadi Waterpark exclusive offer from April 9-14 for unlimited fun for all ages. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, the waterpark offers daily live DJ pool parties at the wave pool.

For those seeking a fun fitness experience, Aqua Gym sessions await them every Saturday at 12pm and 4pm, catering to all ages.

To extend the fun even further, visitors can engage in the thrilling social competition by following Wild Wadi Waterpark on social media channels for a chance to win exciting prizes. With 30 slides and attractions, including an iconic photo opportunity, guests are in for a variety of entertainment and food options, from a scrumptious Big Breakfast to irresistible treats like Chocolate Lava Cake, and healthy options such as the Granola Delight and Acai Bowl.

UAE residents can take advantage of their 30% discount on the day pass when booking it online, as well as enjoy a thrilling waterpark experience with exciting slides savour the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ package buy online, featuring an array of delicious snacks along with the day pass.

The Green Planet Dubai

The Green Planet Dubai features 3,000 plants and animals found that call this indoor rainforest home. Little explorers can enjoy all-day Eid complimentary activities like face painting, hair braiding, caricature art activities and meet the mascots.

With the Nature Talks taking place at the Nature Park, families have a chance to deepen their knowledge on the various species and later are welcomed to witness the Thunderstorm show inside the biodome.

For an additional fee, guests can discover the region’s Echidnas, fascinating creatures belonging to the group of animals called Monotremes. These adorable creatures resemble closely porcupines or koalas but are related to the Duck-billed Platypus.

While Echidnas typically hide from view, guests at The Green Planet Dubai will have the rare opportunity for a close-up encounter with these intriguing animals, providing a unique and unforgettable experience this Eid.

Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas will play 10 new movies. The English movies include The First Omen, Godzilla vs Kong, The Bricklayer, Squealer and Kung Fu Panda. The Arabic films include 3Al Mashy and Lahazat Lazeeeza together with Hindi movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and the Malayalam movie Aavesham.

Guests planning to watch Kung Fu Panda are invited to book tickets at Roxy Cinemas for a chance to win annual passes from Motiongate Dubai.

Over the weekends, movie lovers can indulge in the ultimate Saturday Brunch and movie experience at Roxy Cinemas with a three-course meal, mocktails, and popcorn, while being seated at Roxy stylish Platinum Lounge.

