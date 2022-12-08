Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, has turned into a magical destination with over 50 different activities across four theme parks, making it is one of the largest festive destinations in Dubai this season.

Festive events include fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, alongside thrilling rides and rollercoasters.

Motiongate Dubai is launching festive theatre shows including “Smurfmas” and “King Julien’s Holiday Stomp”, that have been given a festive twist only for the season. Not only will kids and adults get to meet Santa in a special meet and greet, but they will also enjoy the fantastic merry parade with Po, Shrek, King Julien, Drac, Elves, and many more of their favourite characters.

Families and friends can also take a walk through the Festive Market where they can enjoy the best of Mrs. Clause’s baking, as she has prepared a spread out of Santa’s favourite treats including cakes, cookies, pretzels and gingerbread men.

Guests can look forward to unmatched Festive Bricktacular adventures at Legoland Dubai this season.

For the second year in a row, Legoland Dubai has announced the comeback of the daily Christmas Countdown in Miniland. A huge 4-metre-high Advent Calendar with Lego gifts worth AED40,000 ($10,888) are waiting for winners to claim daily all the way till December 25.

Families who visit the park on December 17 will also get the chance to join the magical celebration of Legoland Dubai Christmas Choir in FACTORY Street, performing some of everyone’s favourite Christmas carols.

The festive Carol experience at Riverland Dubai

Santa will also be making his way to Riverland™ Dubai, the perfect destination to experience the holiday spirit amid a European wonderland. A variety of festive performances and entertainment, including magnificent carollers, buskers to an entire merry parade will be transforming the park into the ultimate destination for all things jolly.

The park has also been adorned with Festive Street animations and photo opportunities with Santa’s sleigh, worthy of a holiday postcard or a couple of great Instagram pictures. Children can also send their secret wishes to the north pole by dropping letters into Santa’s mailbox. Free for all customers.

Fancy a festive staycation?

Guests looking for a merry escape can choose from the three hotels at the park including Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel and Rove at the park. Each offering fantastic holiday themed packages.

New Year’s Eve family-friendly fireworks

Bring in the New Year with family-friendly fireworks Dubai Parks and Resorts as it lights up across all four theme parks with magnificent fireworks at 7pm and 9pm.

