Dubai is gearing up to welcome the Year of the Dragon with an exciting line-up of events, activities, and retail promotions to mark the Chinese New Year. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the celebrations will take place from February 2-11, 2024 throughout the city.

The Year of the Dragon will come to life with roaming dragon and lion dances, traditional performances, and dazzling light shows that will create a captivating atmosphere throughout the city.

Visitors have a chance to explore Dubai's renowned malls and shopping districts and take advantage of citywide retail offers, during the celebrations.

Beyond the shopping experience, residents and tourists can discover the rich cultural tapestry of Chinese traditions through engaging workshops, providing deeper insights into the customs associated with Chinese New Year.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The Year of the Dragon presents a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural understanding and foster closer ties whilst welcoming new traditions. Through a diverse program of events, activities, and retail initiatives, we aim to highlight Dubai's role as a leading global city, fostering diversity, community, and cultural exchange.”

Highlights

Dubai Festival City Mall

At Dubai Festival City Mall Chinese residents and visitors will receive cashback offers when purchasing gift cards. Two lucky shoppers also stand the chance to win a gift card worth AED10,000 ($2,722).

Visitors can also experience the magic of a Dancing Dragon performance and the immersive Imagine show from February 9-11. This exclusive show will celebrate the ‘Year of the Dragon’ with an artistic display of powerful fire, laser and light.

To conclude the Chinese New Year festivities, the mall will illuminate the sky with fireworks at 9pm on February 11.

Mall of the Emirates

Chinese residents and visitors can seize the opportunity to receive 10X share points on purchases at Mall of the Emirates, win daily instant prizes, including mall gift cards and other exciting rewards, by spending RMB1,000 ($139).

By shopping at any store in Mall of the Emirates, participants stand a chance to win AED100,000 in Mall Gift Cards, airline tickets from China Southern, 22-carat gold coins from Damas, and electronics from Huawei.

Dragon Mart

It will feature Big Dragon Dance, Lion Dance, Dragon Kung Fu Dance, Peking Opera Show, and Umbrella Dance. The festivities that take place from February 2-11 will also feature a Dragon Head Lantern Making Workshop.

As part of the celebration, Dubai will host the China Media Group’s (CMG) Spring Festival Gala 2024, recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-watched television programme globally.

This public broadcast show is set to amaze audiences worldwide with a musical and visual feast featuring performances of dance, opera, and traditional Chinese heritage.

The gala will take place on February 9, from 4pm to 9pm at Dubai Airport Terminal 3 and the Chinatown of Dubai Mall. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live at 4pm Dubai time.

Exclusive Retail Offers

Customers can use Alipay or WeChat Pay at participating Al Tayer stores across the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to get discounts on purchases. Visitors will also find great deals at popular brands, a statement said.

Entertainment and Attractions

IMG World, the theme and amusement park, will host a daily array of shows until February 20, including the Lunar New Year celebration dance, dragon parade, and the mesmerising magic show. The main event is scheduled for February 10 at JLT Park from 4pm to 7pm.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy the celebration with interactive experiences and street performances at Dubai Parks & Resorts, including Legoland, Motiongate and Riverland, starting February 9.

Culinary Delights

The Chinese New Year Soiree Brunch at Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers guests the chance to celebrate in style with a supper-club style evening brunch featuring a lavish set menu, dance performances, a live DJ, and a fire show.

At Hong Loong Pan Asian Restaurant, Sofitel Dubai the Palm, diners can embrace the spirit of the Year of the Wooden Dragon with a special sharing-style menu designed for a minimum of two people.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Dubai invites guests to indulge in a sumptuous culinary experience with traditional Cantonese set menus available from February 9-16.

Michelin-starred Hakkasan at Atlantis, the Palm offers a seven-dish set menu for the Year of the Dragon from February 10-24 between 6pm to 11pm, featuring dragon dance performances and festive tunes by the resident DJ.

SHI Restaurant on Bluewaters Island invites guests to its 'Dragon Feast' from February 5-11. Transforming into a social hub for Chinese culture, the restaurant offers a selection of traditional dishes, entertainment, and a memorable dining experience.

Festive Stays

A stay at Rove at the Park comes with complimentary entry tickets to Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is offering guests discounts on their stay with the Jumeirah Exceptional Escapes, which includes offers on dining and spa experiences. Guests can also enjoy direct access to Dubai Metro and the Museum of the Future.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort guests will receive a special Chinese New Year welcome amenity and can indulge in a live Chinese cooking station at the famous brunch.

