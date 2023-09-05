From the heart of Psytrance, Hilltop Goa, in collaboration with Blisstronic, are having their first ever music festival on September 9 at Barasti Beach Dubai.

Get ready for a night of celebrating music as a universal language, transcending boundaries and connecting souls. Featuring a diverse line-up of PsyTrance DJs bringing you the vibes of Goa in Dubai, expect a musical journey like no other.

Promising to be the biggest ever event seen by the city, the founders of Blisstronic and HillTop Goa Music Festival stated, "Our vision for the Dubai edition of HillTop Night is to create an unforgettable festival experience that bridges diverse cultures through music as it transcends in the desert and would represent our commitment to fostering unity and growth in the global PsyTrance/electronic music community."

Barasti, situated on the coast, has a spectacular view of the sparkling Arabian Sea and Dubai's skyline with towering skyscrapers in the horizon, drawing in large numbers of partygoers.

