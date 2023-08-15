With British magnate Richard Branson’s company launching the space flights finally, UAE-based space tourist Namira Salim said she will be launched into space before the year-end.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, on Monday, Namira said, “My spaceflight is pretty close. I will fly to space before the end of the year – in a couple of months from now.”

Virgin Galactic, at last, initiated its inaugural journey with three space tourists toward the outer reaches of the universe this month.

The space company's spacecraft, VSS Unity, propelled by rockets, lifted off from a spaceport in New Mexico. The launch was facilitated by a sizable twin-fuselage mothership.

The wait

In 2006, Namira became the inaugural UAE resident to purchase a suborbital flight ticket from Sir Richard Branson’s enterprise, leading to her becoming a pioneer (private) astronaut.

The Dubai resident paid $200,000, which is significantly below half of the current reported cost of $450,000 for a seat on the flight.

“I’m very looking forward to it because my flight is going to be much earlier. It’s the democratisation of space. For me, it’s been quite a journey because my whole life revolves around space. It’s about going to space in the age of commercial space flight. My journey has been 17 years,” she added.

First space hotel on Earth in UAE

Meanwhile, the soon to become the first female private astronaut from Dubai is expanding her space-related endeavours by launching a series of upscale hospitality establishments that she primarily hopes to develop in the emirate that she calls home.

This innovative franchise, the announcement of which is well-timed before her upcoming spaceflight, is named (Zero G) OG. It draws inspiration from celestial bodies, with the ultimate goal of captivating a substantial influx of tourists.

It will be a mixed-used facility with high-end hotels, hotel apartments overlooking the sea, villas along the beachfront, restaurants with a space-themed ambiance, modular space elements, an observation deck for stargazing, as well as shisha bars and nightclubs.

Sharing the inspiration behind the venture as she seeks potential investors, Namira reiterates that the inaugural space hotel on Earth is poised to become a focal point for space tourism in the country. “My spaceflight is pretty close, and I have been working on this project for a long time now. The UAE is planning to have a spaceport here. If they have a spaceport then they will need a space where people can come together and gather as a global hub... We require a global hub for all things ‘space’ on Earth and that is what 0G Resort - First Space Hotel on Earth will be fulfilling in the UAE, hopefully in Dubai, which is all set to become a regional hub for space tourism.”

Minimum of $1 billion

0G Resorts will aim to appeal to a broader demographic not only from the space industry but from governments, tourists, and families while aiming to draw millions of visitors annually.

“0G Resort will cost a minimum of $1 billion depending on the location and size of land secured. I also have the best team of consultants who have submitted a proposal for a theme park, which if added will require a bigger plot. These are individuals who build resorts for Disney and Universal Studios and are really excited about 0G Resort,” said the Pakistani expat.

Her vision has also given birth to her non-profit’s maiden mission to space: 0G2030, a capacity-building STEM education project which will be a student-built 3 UNIT CubeSat in partnership with the University of Nairobi in Kenya and the University of Arizona.

“Our team was recently awarded a free launch to space by the United Nations,” she added.

