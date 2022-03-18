ArabFinance: Egypt and Israel have agreed upon expanding direct flights between the two countries, according to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

This decision will be applied within the framework of a new agreement signed by both countries, under which a new route will be opened soon between Ben-Gurion International Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Flights through this new route are expected to commence in April.

The new agreement has been sealed yesterday by an Israeli delegation led by the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and the Egyptian government.

"This agreement will further warm the relations between Israel and Egypt. The cooperation between our two countries is expanding in many fields, and this is contributing to both peoples and to regional stability,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Israel is opening up to the countries of the region and the basis for this long-standing recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides we need to invest in strengthening this connection – and that’s what we are doing," Bennett added.

In September 2021, this matter was discussed at a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Bennett.