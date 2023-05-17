In a country known for its opulent resorts, stunning landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality, a new trend has emerged: the 'daycation'. Many resorts, hotels and farmhouses in the country have furnished itineraries for one-day getaways, offering residents and tourists the opportunity to escape their daily routines and indulge in a world of luxury and adventure without the need for overnight stays.

The concept of a daycation is thrilling – they allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by these properties, without having to book a room for the night.

With daycation packages, individuals can enjoy private beach access, soak up the sun, take a dip in infinity pools, and savour gourmet cuisine at high-end restaurants. These experiences offer residents the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, allowing visitors to relax and recharge.

1. Spend a day at World Island

Take a journey toward the glittering shores of the world islands. Get tanned while enjoying the luxurious amenities surrounding you in a coastal island getaway. The package offers Dh350 worth of either spa or dining credit per person, inclusive of speed boat transfers and day use.

Starts at Dh750 per adult and Dh325 (5-11 years)

2. Spend the day in the mountains

For those seeking adventure, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is the perfect destination to spend a day on top of the hill. Escape the city for the day and spend your time exploring or relaxing with panoramic mountain views as your backdrop.

With plenty of activities to experience around the property, including archery & air gun shooting, animal interactions and more, the place offers an ideal day out for your young ones too.

Dh400 per room (Occupancy: 2 adults + 2 children /3 adults + 1 child)

Rixos Bab Al Bahr on Al Marjan Island is also offering a daycation package starting from May 15 to enjoy a day of pure bliss and exciting adventures.

Guests can enjoy unlimited access to the scenic beach resort’s facilities from 11am to 6pm, including the serene beach, pools, exclusive sports club classes, gym, Rixy Kids Club, and Teens Club.

Dh500 per couple and Dh125 per child.

3. Stay at a farmhouse

Many farmhouses in the country are on offer for a day, for 10 to 100 members. These properties offers a unique daycation experience for those seeking relaxation and tranquillity.

Deepak Kaushik from Rooh Travel and Tourism manages a property with a spacious pool area where one can take refreshing dips and enjoy the serene ambiance. The farm house sits on a massive property, providing ample space for exploration and outdoor activities. Whether you prefer a stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens or an adventurous hike along nature trails, this farmhouse has it all.

The property price to rent starts at Dh1,400 a day, and can accommodate over 40 people. However, the cost of the food depends on the menu.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).