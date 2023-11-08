UAE - Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s popular waterfront destination, has announced a new addition to its portfolio, “Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi”. It is set to open its doors in 2024. This captivating destination, a first of its kind in the capital, promises to be a top attraction for both residents and visitors.

Nestled adjacent to The National Aquarium at Al Qana, Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will serve as a sanctuary for over 40 species comprising more than 2,000 butterflies, alongside a stunning array of flora and fauna.

This project consists of three distinct manicured zones: Asia, the Americas, and Eden Cafe. Visitors will embark on a remarkable journey as they explore lush tropical gardens, each inspired by the unique ecosystems of Asia, Central, and South America.

Alongside the breathtaking butterfly and insect species from these regions, the Eden Cafe promises an oasis of tranquillity, featuring a cascading waterfall, a serene koi pond, white peacocks, and even an opportunity to have high tea with butterflies.

At Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, guests will have the extraordinary opportunity to witness butterflies in their natural habitat, freely interacting with visitors. The insect species will be thoughtfully showcased within enclosures along the mapped-out path, while pupa displays will showcase the live development of these enchanting creatures.

The gardens are destined to be a photographer's paradise, with plans to introduce photography classes at a later stage. A unique feature will be the starlight night setting, allowing visits after sunset.

Incorporating an educational component, Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi is designed to engage visitors of all ages in learning about these fascinating creatures and other essential pollinators, such as bees. An educational highlight will be the dwarf honeybee exhibit on display. The Gardens will also be open for school field trips, making it an ideal place for students to explore and learn.

Scheduled to commence construction in early 2024, Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi is set to open within the same year. The indoor facility will be climate-controlled to provide the ideal conditions for the flora and fauna while ensuring the comfort of guests year-round.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).