AlUla, a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage in North-West Saudi Arabia, is hosting activities inspired by the rich stories and family customs shared across generations from April 21-24 to mark Eid Al-Fitr.

With AlUla Old Town, the oasis and AlManshiya hosting various events, each of the sites will be decorated to provide a welcoming setting for the festivities. A celebration of community spirit, this year’s Eid events will introduce visitors and tourists to the long-honoured traditions of AlUla that continue to thrive in the city to this day.

Through the participation of local elders in AlUla’s oral history research, one of those traditions was the observation of the moon and the announcement of its sighting at mosques or via loudspeakers. Sometimes, they even climbed mountains to communicate the news. Across Saudi Arabia, it was an established fact that residents of AlUla were the best people to observe the crescent moon and therefore guided others on when Ramadan began and ended.

After sighting the mood, they would say: “Tomorrow will be Eid”. On hearing the news, people would mention God and repeat the words, “Allah is the only God.”

AlUla has a number of exciting activities planned to celebrate the festive moment:

Community Eid Al-Fitr Breakfast in Alula Old Town

On the first day of Eid, AlUla’s Old Town will host an outdoor community breakfast, reflecting AlUla’s history as a place of gathering. The ancient location will be host to a delectable collection of traditional dishes such as Sanboos, a fermented dough mixed with spices, dill, and butter, and filled with meat. There will also be sweet treats inspired by recipes of old including Maamoul and Ghraybeh, a shortbread type of delicacy often stuffed with dates.

The community breakfast will be served from 8:30 - 11:30am on 21 or 22 April. The event is free and open to all.

Sounds of the Cannon in Alula Old Town

An important custom in AlUla, the Ramadan cannons - known as Midfa Al Iftar - are a celebration of the city’s unique cultural heritage and identity. The cannons are typically fired at sunset throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan to signal the end of the day's fasting, also announcing the beginning of Eid with the firing of four shots to signify the end of Ramadan and another shot fired on the morning of Eid once the sighting of the Shawal month crescent is confirmed.

Visitors and residents alike can witness this age-old tradition in Old Town, which will also be festooned with lights - including traditional oil lanterns, known as Al Traik, candles, and other artisanal light sources.

The event, which is free and open to all, will take place between 5:30pm - 9:30pm on 21 or 22 April, depending on when the start of Eid is announced.

Folklore Performances in Alula Old Town, The Oasis & Almanshiya

Reflecting age-old traditional Eid celebrations accompanied by music and dancing, AlUla’s Eid in 2023 brings back old customs with folklore performances punctuated by the mesmerising beats of Al Zeir, a popular musical instrument made from hollowed-out palm tree trunks and covered with sturdy camel skin.

Al Ghuzzah - Special Treats for Children – Alula Old Town, The Oasis & Almanshiya

The special Eid tradition practices by the AlUla community is being brought back to life this year. In the past, older girls would look after the children of the community to help their parents who were busy preparing for Eid. As a reward, the girls would be given a basket of sweets called ‘Al Ghuzzah’. At the end of the day, the girls would gather and exchange their sweets with each another. Reviving this much-loved pastime, families and children of all ages will be able to indulge in special treats this Eid.

Games and Music at Incense Road and Oasis Square, Aljadidah

Walk down AlJadidah’s streets, which will be brightly decorated with sparkling lights and lamps, and enjoy family-friendly board games, live music and food kiosks. Visitors to Oasis Square will also be able to take a special photo at the instant photo wall to remember the festivities by. There will also be a tote bag workshop where visitors will be able to personalise their bag with Eid and AlUla icons, patterns and Arabic calligraphy; and a workshop to create Eidyyah gifts. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be oud musicians Muteb Almalki and Mshari Alharbi, and the Relax Band.

Food Stalls - The Oasis

A variety of traditional dishes will be available from a choice of food stalls, all of which can be savoured in the comfort of a seating area where visitors can relax amid the beauty of the oasis.

