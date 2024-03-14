DAMMAM — The General Directorate of Passports has introduced an enhanced version of the Absher Travel service, designed to simplify the travel experience across the King Fahd Causeway.



This upgrade, a collaborative effort with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the King Fahd Causeway Authority, introduces a streamlined process for bridge fee payments and vehicle insurance verification before arriving at the port.



Aimed at supporting the ongoing digital transformation in passport services, this initiative is set to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents.



Additionally, it incorporates spatial verification through the NAFATH application, further enhancing travel convenience.



Available to citizens and residents with an active account on the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform “Absher,” the service can be accessed via the Absher application for smart devices.



Users can navigate to (My services / Other services / Absher travel / Create a travel request) to utilize this optional feature, setting a new standard for efficient and hassle-free travel across the King Fahd Causeway.

