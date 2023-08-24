With just days of summer vacations remaining, UAE residents are dashing to make the most of it. Several hotels in the country have reported that they are fully booked this weekend- the last one before school reopens.

The Rove hotel, which is now running a flash summer sale with room rates starting from just Dh99 per room per night, is fully booked in six of its nine locations according to its website. Several other hotels in the country are also reaching high occupancy rates, as they have great deals on offer as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) which ends on September 3.

Earlier a travel expert had explained why people prefer staycations. “The great advantage with staying locally in the UAE for a staycation is the concept of a ‘luxury for less’ holiday, as you don’t need spend on flights and visas, increasing your budget for hotels and activities,” said Emily Jenkins, Senior Manager Product Development at DW Travel.

From five-star resorts to the neighbourhood hotels, many have been offering great discounts and deals throughout the summer to attract more customers.

Increased demands

These offers have resulted in an increase in demand for staycations across the board.

“We have indeed noticed a growing trend of people opting for staycations,” said a spokesperson from the Jumeriah Emirates Towers (JET). “The convenience and the opportunity to explore local attractions have made staycations a popular choice.”

He further elaborated that one of the most common trends is that people are willing to spend more on staycations. “Our guests usually choose from a variety of stay options, including family suites, deluxe rooms, and executive suites,” he said. “Each offers a unique experience tailored to the preferences and needs of our guests.”

Also, more people are choosing to book all-inclusive packages as opposed to just the room rates. “We've observed an interest in staycation packages that include luxurious accommodations, pool and beach access, and transportation services. These comprehensive offerings enhance the overall guest experience," he said.

Staycation deals

As DSS continues till September 3, here are some last-minute deals to take advantage of:

Address Fountain View: At this hotel located in the heart of Dubai, UAE residents can enjoy a special package. With every stay, they can get complimentary tickets to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo or Play DXB, complete with classic carousel rides and multiple arcade games. The offer is valid for bookings until 30th September 2023

JA Beach Hotel: For a holiday by the sea, the JA Beach Hotel is offering some special summer discounts. Guests can enjoy up to 40% off room rates, Dh200 credit back and kids go free offers. Offers are valid till the end of DSS

Jumeirah Al Qasr: At the Jumeirah Al Qasr, guests can enjoy 25% discount on room rates with unlimited access to Wild Wadi Park and offers at the Talise Spa. The offer is valid until September 15.