KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Health on Friday reported 4, 881 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 456,311.

Some 1,014 persons recovered from the virus in the same period, the Kuwaiti Ministry's Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA, adding that this raised the total recoveries to 417,414.

No deaths were reported in 24 hours and the death toll remained at 2,474, he pointed out.

